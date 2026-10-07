Endrick in action for the Brazilian national team (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to face competition from Aston Villa to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick as his future again looks in some doubt.

The talented 20-year-old is struggling for regular playing time at the Bernabeu and may well be on the move again after joining Lyon on loan midway through last season.

Despite long being linked with Arsenal by TEAMtalk and others, it now seems that Villa are a leading contender to sign Endrick this January, according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER.

The report suggests Endrick has failed to win over new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, and, in fairness, there is a huge amount of competition in this Los Blancos squad.

Can Endrick revive his career?

Endrick is clearly struggling at the moment, but he’s still young and looks like he could have a fine career ahead of him with a bit more luck.

The Brazil international was once described as “spectacular” by former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti (quote via Reuters), who now manages him at international level.

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It could be that Endrick just needs to try stepping down to a slightly lower level in order to get the game time he needs, with a move to Real so early in his career perhaps looking like a mistake.

Endrick to Arsenal or Villa?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal end up being one of the main clubs in the mix for Endrick again if he is available this January.

The Gunners could do with more options up front, but after the youngster’s struggles in recent times, perhaps they’ll be more cautious about moving for him now.

That could put Villa in a strong position, with Unai Emery’s side also a tempting project as they have Champions League football to offer Endrick.

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