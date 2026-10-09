(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly explored a move for Endrick during the summer as they looked to strengthen their attacking options, but Real Madrid made it clear the Brazilian was not available.

The 20-year-old was always likely to face a battle for regular minutes in Madrid, especially with so much competition in attack.

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Liverpool spotted the opportunity and considered both a permanent deal and the possibility of bringing him to Anfield another way.

In the end, neither Endrick nor Real Madrid were prepared to make the move happen.

Liverpool showed serious interest in Endrick

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Liverpool were among the clubs interested in Endrick during the summer.

Romano said: “Then there was also interest from Liverpool. Liverpool were keen on Endrick, but that’s it , they never presented any sort of proposal.”

He added: “Liverpool were thinking of Endrick, even to buy Endrick at some point. But Real Madrid closed the doors to loan and permanent transfer approaches. For Real Madrid, it was not possible to touch the player.”

Romano’s latest update, reported by GOAL, also confirms that Endrick received interest from Liverpool, Aston Villa, Roma and AC Milan before Madrid rejected all approaches.

That decision has not worked perfectly so far. Endrick has barely featured this season and his situation could now be reconsidered ahead of January.

Ancelotti’s praise shows why Reds were interested

Liverpool’s interest makes plenty of sense when you look at Endrick’s potential.

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised him after his early impact in Spain, saying: “Endrick has shown his quality very quickly. He is very powerful with his shooting.”

Those comments were published by Real Madrid’s official website.

Endrick is quick, aggressive around the box and already comfortable playing under pressure despite his age.

For Liverpool, he would have represented a high-upside attacking investment rather than just a short-term fix.

The interesting part now is January. If Endrick continues struggling for minutes, Madrid may be more open to a loan than they were in the summer.

Liverpool have already shown they like him. If the door opens this time, it would be no surprise to see them return.

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