Andrea Berta and the Arsenal logo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick as Andrea Berta looks to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian youngster has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners, with his uncertain situation at the Santiago Bernabeu potentially giving the Premier League champions an opportunity to secure his services.

According to a TEAMtalk report, discussions between Arsenal and Endrick’s representatives have progressed positively, raising hopes that an agreement could be reached in the coming months. Sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be working behind the scenes to explore bringing the youngster to the Emirates Stadium.

Endrick could solve Arsenal’s attacking problems

Arsenal are keen to improve their attacking options, and the Brazilian could be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad. Although primarily a centre-forward, Endrick can also operate on the left flank, giving the Spanish manager greater tactical flexibility.

The 20-year-old has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Real Madrid, having started just one match this season. Strong competition for places in Jose Mourinho’s attacking department has made it difficult for him to establish himself, potentially opening the door to a January departure.

Real Madrid are reluctant to lose control of one of their most promising young players and would prefer a temporary arrangement without a permanent transfer option. Arsenal, meanwhile, would favour a loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

Endrick’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

The Gunners believe the Brazilian can make an immediate impact in English football, and the prospect of more regular playing time could make a move to north London attractive.

Arsenal have also explored whether Martin Zubimendi could be part of discussions with Real Madrid, given the Spanish club’s admiration for the midfielder.

However, much will depend on Madrid’s willingness to negotiate and whether both clubs can find an agreement that suits their respective interests.

Endrick’s situation is certainly worth monitoring, with Arsenal seemingly determined to strengthen their attack ahead of the second half of the season.