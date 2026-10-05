Premier League loan back on the cards for Real Madrid star after emergency talks with club over lack of games

Endrick on the team bus. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid striker Endrick isn’t happy with the minutes he’s getting, and it feels like the pressure is building steadily ahead of a move.

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We’re only a few games into the new season, but patience is in short supply in football these days, so there are already plenty of players worried about a lack of game time in the campaign so far.

Among them is young Real Madrid superstar Endrick. TeamTalk today have a long report about what his future looks like after a start to the season which has seen him back to being a bit part player again.

The striker’s camp held talks with Madrid during this international break as they look for clarity on his role going forward. The club apparently made it clear that they understand the 20 year old’s frustration – but have no intention of sanctioning a permanent departure, especially not in January.

Premier League move on the cards for Endrick

The good news for Endrick, and the club who want him, is that Madrid are apparently considering a January loan – but it would only be a “dry” loan with no buy option.

Endrick’s tricky situation at his club was summed up by the fact that he played more minutes for Brazil in this break than he has for Madrid in the last 12 months. It’s not a sustainable for a talented young player, who just isn’t getting the chances he needs to develop.

A loan to Arsenal is suggested, although it’s hard to see why he would play so much more there than anywhere else. Teams which would be a step down in terms of prestige: Aston Villa or Fulham for example, would give him a much better chance of playing regularly.