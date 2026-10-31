Sources: Arsenal's list of attacking transfer targets revealed

Endrick, Yan Diomande, and Antonio Rudiger (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

The future of one Real Madrid star is making major headlines again, so what’s really going on?

This is a topic we’ve covered in some depth here and I can reveal some fresh information I’ve received on the situation, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

Yes, it’s true that Endrick’s representatives are sounding out potential suitors ahead of January due to his lack of playing time at Real Madrid, which threatens to become a big problem.

One important issue that remains is that, on Madrid’s side, there is still no desire to let Endrick go. They’re backing the player – Jose Mourinho, Florentino Perez, his teammates, everyone at the club.

Still, they also know they need to keep Endrick happy, and last season that led to a loan move to Lyon for the second half of the campaign. There is now growing interest in the Brazil international again ahead of this January.

Premier League clubs eyeing Endrick

The main name I’m seeing linked with Endrick is Arsenal, and it’s true that there is some historical interest, as I reported here back in April. There may even have been fresh contacts more recently.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

However, it’s important to clarify that this is very much agent-led. Arsenal are not actively pursuing Endrick as a priority target, and, as mentioned, Real Madrid are not keen on letting the 20-year-old go.

For now, I can reveal that there is stronger and more concrete interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham. Crucially, these clubs would accept straight loan deals without an option to buy, whereas all previous discussions involving Arsenal, as well as Manchester United and Liverpool, involved loan-to-buy deals.

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Things can change quickly, of course, and nothing is advancing for now. Still, as we get closer to January I suspect we might see Endrick sealing a loan to one of those clubs mentioned above, while there’s also interest from Serie A.

Arsenal’s priority in attack

Despite previous interest, I don’t expect anything to go any further between Arsenal and Endrick. These days, they tend to be very cautious about going in for agent-led market opportunities like this, as they showed late on in the summer when they were offered Malick Fofana and ultimately turned him down.

It may be that Arsenal will need to replace Viktor Gyokeres as he’s unsettled and attracting interest after falling down the pecking order this season.

Eli Junior Kroupi is a player Arsenal like and will probably continue to monitor, though Alex Scott’s likely departure from Bournemouth this January makes a deal this winter a lot less likely.

I’m also told that Can Uzun is a young forward the Gunners admire, so that could be a slightly under-the-radar name to watch as well.