Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an ambitious move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde as Michael Carrick looks to address his side’s defensive shortcomings ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are determined to secure the Spanish international’s signature after receiving significant encouragement over his availability. Barcelona are increasingly open to letting the 23-year-old leave following his difficult relationship with manager Hansi Flick.

Bailey said: “Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form. “That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal. “Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity. “United are therefore continuing to explore their options ahead of the January window, with Balde’s availability presenting a potential opportunity to strengthen at left-back.”

Alejandro Balde attracts Manchester United interest

The left-back has struggled to establish himself in Barcelona’s starting lineup this season, managing just 101 minutes in La Liga and 16 minutes in the Champions League.

Balde had initially been determined to fight for his place at the Catalan club, but his limited involvement has reportedly changed his stance. His relationship with Flick has deteriorated considerably, with the defender now considering a departure when the January window opens.

Manchester United could benefit from bringing in a quality left-back, particularly given their need for greater competition and depth in that position. Balde’s pace, attacking instincts and ability to contribute in the final third could make him an excellent addition to Carrick’s squad.

The Spaniard has already attracted interest from United’s recruitment department, and the club believe he has considerable potential despite his recent difficulties at Barcelona.

Barcelona open to January exit for Balde

However, completing a deal could depend on agreeing suitable terms with the Spanish champions. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sanction a loan departure, while Balde himself is now receptive to the possibility of moving to England.

Liverpool have also been offered the opportunity to sign the defender, with Sunderland, Everton and Fulham among the other Premier League clubs approached.

Manchester United are nevertheless pushing to secure his services, viewing his availability as an opportunity to address a problematic position.

A January move could benefit all parties, allowing Balde to regain regular playing time while giving United another quality defensive option. The Red Devils will now hope to turn their interest into a concrete agreement.