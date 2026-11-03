Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Medium, the Reds are prepared to explore a deal for the Spanish international, whose future at the Catalan club has become increasingly uncertain following his reduced involvement under Hansi Flick.

Alejandro Balde could be an ideal defensive addition for Liverpool

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter this season, with competition from Joao Cancelo and other defensive options limiting his opportunities.

Balde was previously regarded as one of Barcelona’s most exciting young talents, showcasing his pace, attacking instincts and ability to contribute in the final third. However, his lack of regular football could encourage him to consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool could benefit from a quality left-back, particularly as Milos Kerkez has yet to consistently deliver the performances expected of him since arriving at Anfield. The Hungarian international needs greater competition, and Balde could provide an excellent alternative.

His technical ability, recovery pace and experience at the highest level would make him an attractive option for Iraola. Furthermore, the opportunity to work with a manager who could offer him a prominent role might appeal to the Barcelona defender.

Barcelona could sanction Balde departure

However, Liverpool will need to find an agreement with Barcelona before progressing with their interest. The Spanish giants are increasingly open to allowing the defender to leave in January after his disappointing start to the campaign.

Manchester United are also monitoring his situation, while several other Premier League clubs have been offered the opportunity to sign him.

A loan arrangement could provide Liverpool with an opportunity to assess his performances before considering a permanent transfer.

With Barcelona willing to listen to offers and Balde keen to secure regular playing time, a move to Anfield could benefit all parties involved.