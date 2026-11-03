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Liverpool are reportedly in a strong position to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his midfield options during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Monaco are now willing to negotiate a potential departure for the Senegal international, while the player is also open to discussing a move to Anfield. The Reds have maintained their interest after monitoring his situation throughout the summer.

Lamine Camara could be an ideal midfield addition

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in French football, attracting attention with his energy, technical ability and impressive performances for Monaco.

Liverpool are keen to add another quality central midfielder to their squad, and Camara could provide greater balance and dynamism in the middle of the park. His ability to contribute defensively while also progressing the ball would make him an attractive option for Iraola.

The Senegalese international came close to joining Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with the Blues reportedly agreeing a deal worth £47 million. However, Monaco eventually pulled out of the negotiations after another proposed departure from their squad failed to materialise.

Chelsea have now shifted their attention towards alternative midfield targets, potentially leaving Liverpool in a favourable position to complete the transfer.

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Monaco demand £50m for Camara

However, Liverpool will still need to negotiate an agreement with the French club. Monaco are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £50 million to sanction his departure in January.

The Ligue 1 side are keen to generate significant funds after failing to offload Camara during the previous transfer window. Their financial situation could therefore work in Liverpool’s favour.

The midfielder has also remained an important member of the squad, featuring consistently in Ligue 1 this season and demonstrating his importance to the team.

Liverpool are expected to continue discussions over a potential move, with January offering an opportunity to secure one of their long-term midfield targets. Although negotiations could still prove complicated, the Reds appear well placed to make progress in the transfer race.