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Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as they assess potential midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Senegal international is on Liverpool’s shortlist, with the Premier League champions keen to strengthen their central midfield options.

Lamine Camara could be an ideal midfield addition

The 22-year-old has emerged as an exciting midfield talent since joining Monaco, attracting interest from several leading European clubs with his energetic performances and technical ability.

Camara’s work rate, passing range and ability to contribute in both defensive and attacking phases could make him a valuable addition to Liverpool’s squad. His dynamic style of play would add balance in midfield, while his potential for further development makes him an appealing long-term investment.

Liverpool are expected to prioritise midfield recruitment in 2027, and Camara is one of the players under consideration alongside Bournemouth’s Alex Scott. The club also admires Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, although he is not currently regarded as a leading target.

Camara could be particularly attractive to Liverpool given his age and experience at the highest level of French football. The Reds could see him as capable of competing for a starting spot while offering considerable room for improvement.

Liverpool face competition for Camara

However, securing his signature will not necessarily be straightforward. Chelsea previously came close to signing the midfielder before Monaco withdrew from the agreement on deadline day in September 2026. The proposed transfer was worth approximately £47 million.

That failed move showed Monaco’s determination to retain control over their key players’ futures. Camara has since returned his focus to the French club, so Liverpool may need to make an attractive offer to convince him to negotiate.

The Merseyside club could consider a January approach if the right opportunity emerges, although a summer move may prove more realistic.

With Liverpool planning further midfield investment, Camara is certainly a player worth monitoring as the next transfer windows approach.