David Moyes is being linked with the Scotland job. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel as David Moyes looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the Italian club is prepared to listen to offers for the Portuguese centre-back, with the Toffees among the clubs keen to secure his services. Crystal Palace are also monitoring the youngster’s situation.

Tiago Gabriel attracts Premier League interest

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise since joining Lecce from Estrela da Amadora, establishing himself as an important member of their defensive unit.

Gabriel played a key role in helping the Italian side retain their Serie A status last season, showing his defensive awareness, physical presence, and ability to handle the demands of top-flight football.

His performances have continued to attract attention this term, with the defender already contributing two goals and an assist in the league. His development has prompted several clubs to consider a move in the coming months.

Everton could benefit from bringing in another centre-back despite already having several options in that position. Gabriel is seen as a player with considerable long-term potential, and his arrival could help Moyes build a stronger defence for the future.

Signing a promising young defender before his value rises further could make the Portuguese international an appealing target for the Merseyside club.

Everton face competition for Gabriel

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Crystal Palace are also interested, and several Italian clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.

Lecce are reportedly willing to sell the defender to the highest bidder when the January window opens, giving interested clubs an opportunity to negotiate a potential deal.

Gabriel remains under contract until 2030, meaning the Italian side are in a strong position to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Everton are prepared to explore signing him, although strengthening their defence isn’t their biggest priority this winter.

With competition increasing, Moyes and his recruitment team must decide whether to act in January or wait until the summer. Gabriel’s continued development could make him an attractive long-term investment for Everton.