David Moyes at West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly monitoring Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, several major European clubs have taken an interest in the Portuguese centre-back after his impressive Serie A performances.

Tiago Gabriel attracts interest from Everton

The 21-year-old has become a key player for Lecce since arriving from Estrela Amadora, with his physical presence and composure making him an exciting defensive prospect.

Standing at 1.94 metres, Gabriel has the strength and aerial ability to compete with some of Europe’s most dangerous forwards. His game reading and confidence in possession have also helped him establish himself as a promising young defender in Italian football.

Everton could benefit from adding a player of his profile to their defensive department. The Toffees have been looking to build a squad capable of competing consistently in the Premier League, and Gabriel’s potential could make him an attractive long-term investment.

However, the Merseyside club could face significant competition for his signature. Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Inter Milan have reportedly been monitoring the defender, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with a possible move. Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in signing the player.

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Lecce face difficult decision over Gabriel

Lecce are in a strong negotiating position, with Gabriel under contract and seen as a key part of their defensive plans. The Italian club have developed a reputation for identifying young talent and selling at a substantial profit when the right offer arrives.

The defender’s growing reputation could therefore spark a fierce transfer battle if interested clubs formalise their interest.

Everton will need to assess whether it can compete financially with clubs offering European football and the chance to challenge for major honours.

Although a January departure cannot be ruled out, Lecce may prefer to retain their defensive asset until the summer.

Gabriel’s development will be worth monitoring, as his Serie A performances could determine whether he earns a move to the Premier League or another European giant in the coming months. He has been linked with West Ham in the past.