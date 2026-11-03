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Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have placed the England international on their shortlist of potential attacking reinforcements and are monitoring his situation ahead of the winter window.

Ivan Toney could be an ideal attacking addition

The 30-year-old has been in impressive form in Saudi Arabia, scoring 12 goals in just nine Saudi Pro League appearances this season. He also enjoyed an outstanding campaign last term, finding the net 41 times across all competitions.

Toney previously established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable goalscorers during his time at Brentford, scoring 32 league goals across two seasons after the club’s promotion to the top flight.

Manchester United could benefit from an experienced centre-forward, particularly with Benjamin Sesko currently sidelined through injury. Toney’s physical presence, intelligent movement, and clinical finishing could give Carrick a reliable option in the final third.

His previous experience in English football would also make him a relatively straightforward addition, with little adaptation required to handle the demands of the Premier League.

Manchester United must convince Toney to return

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Toney has previously expressed satisfaction with life in Saudi Arabia and has shown no urgency to return to English football.

The striker has also continued to attract international recognition during his time in the Middle East, remaining in contention for England under Thomas Tuchel.

United will therefore need to convince him that a return to the Premier League is the right move for his career.

The Red Devils are understood to be assessing several candidates rather than focusing exclusively on Toney. Nevertheless, his goalscoring record and Premier League experience make him an attractive option.

With Sesko’s injury creating an immediate need for attacking reinforcements, United could explore bringing Toney back to England in January.