Seven clubs informed about Arsenal star's transfer situation after major development

Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi may reportedly be available this January as it seems he’s decided to explore a potential transfer away.

We’ve written here about Zubimendi’s struggles this season and our latest information is that Arsenal do not want to let the Spain international go in the middle of the season.

Still, it’s perhaps inevitable that the longer Zubimendi is out of the Arsenal starting line up, the more speculation we’re going to see.

The latest is a report from TEAMtalk claiming that as many as seven clubs are on alert as Zubimendi has decided he’s ready to consider leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all mentioned as clubs with an interest.

Could Martin Zubimendi really leave Arsenal?

Still, it’s interesting to note that TEAMtalk say clubs have been made aware of Zubimendi’s availability, which could mean there’s been a change in Arsenal’s stance as well.

Perhaps this will become clearer soon, but our sources have been adamant that the Gunners still view the 27-year-old as a key part of their plans for this season.

Mikel Arteta clearly doesn’t have room for him at the moment, though, with Myles Lewis-Skelly replacing him as first choice to partner Declan Rice towards the end of last season, while Bruno Guimaraes added further competition when he joined from Newcastle United in the summer.

Zubimendi is surely good enough to start for a number of other top clubs after he initially looked superb in an Arsenal shirt for the first half of last season.

The former Real Sociedad man undoubtedly suffered a dip in form, however, looking tired and less confident as the campaign went on.

Letting him go could be risky, though, as Arteta will no doubt be aware that injuries and suspensions can and will come along at some point, leaving him reliant on his squad players like Zubimendi.

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