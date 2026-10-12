(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed a double injury blow for Arsenal ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash, revealing that summer signings Martín Zubimendi and Piero Hincapié both picked up injuries.

The unexpected setbacks occur at a critical point in the European campaign as the Gunners manage a congested fixture schedule.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League match, Arteta revealed that both players sustained injuries during an intense post-match session at the Emirates Stadium immediately following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

“We had a training session after the game for the players who did not have enough minutes,” Arteta explained (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players. They’ll have further scans to see where they are, and we’ll have that time frame for how long they are going to be out.”

? Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal lost Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapié due to injury. “We had a training session after the game for the players who did not have enough minutes. In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players”. pic.twitter.com/iAHbEPnaKn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2026

The Arsenal manager described the situation as “far from ideal”, admitting that suffering two freak injuries during a routine post-match warm-down is unprecedented during his seven-year tenure at the club.

Bruno Guimaraes needs to start alongside Rice after Leeds heroics

Midfield star Bruno Guimaraes must be handed a starting role alongside Declan Rice to anchor Arsenal’s engine room in Europe.

Guimaraes proved his game-changing quality against Leeds United over the weekend.

Coming off the bench in the second half, the Brazilian midfielder unleashed a stunning 70th-minute strike from outside the box, assisted by Rice, to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win.

His composure under pressure, creative vision, and ball-carrying ability make him the ideal partner for Rice.

As Arsenal prepare for European action without key squad depth, relying on Guimaraes’ big-match capability will be vital for Arteta to maintain the team’s winning momentum.