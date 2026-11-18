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Real Madrid are continuing to assess Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi as they consider future options in central midfield, although his latest performance for Spain reportedly left some doubts at the Bernabéu.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to Spain in recent months after losing some prominence at Arsenal, where Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães have become major figures in Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Madrid have admired Zubimendi for some time, but their interest appears to remain at the scouting stage rather than developing into an immediate transfer move.

Real Madrid unimpressed by Zubimendi against England

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid closely watched Zubimendi during Spain’s 3-2 Nations League defeat to England.

The Arsenal midfielder started the game and played 72 minutes before being substituted, with Madrid’s observers reportedly left with a fairly underwhelming impression of his display.

That does not mean the Spanish giants have abandoned their interest. Madrid are expected to continue monitoring him alongside several other midfield options as they plan for future changes in the centre of the pitch.

The wider situation remains interesting because CaughtOffside recently reported that intermediaries had even discussed the possibility of Zubimendi being involved in a deal that could bring Endrick to Arsenal.

Arsenal should not panic over Zubimendi

From Arsenal’s perspective, there is little reason to panic.

Zubimendi may no longer be an automatic starter, but one disappointing game for Spain should not suddenly reduce his value or importance. His intelligence in possession, positional discipline and ability to control tempo remain qualities Arsenal can use across a long season.

There is also an immediate fitness concern. Zubimendi appeared to suffer a hamstring problem before being replaced against England, which makes any discussion over his future even less urgent.

Real Madrid’s continued interest is understandable, particularly if they are looking for a technically secure midfielder capable of operating under pressure. But Madrid are unlikely to make a major decision based on one international appearance.

For Arsenal, the bigger question is whether Zubimendi remains happy with his role.

If he begins pushing for more regular football, Madrid’s interest could become more significant next summer. Until then, Arteta would be wise to keep an experienced midfielder who still offers something different to Rice and Guimarães.

A January sale would make little sense unless Arsenal receive an exceptional offer.

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