Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish international enjoyed an important role during his first season in North London, but his situation has changed considerably in recent months, raising questions about his long-term prospects at the club.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Zubimendi has managed just ten minutes of Premier League football across Arsenal’s last four matches.

Martin Zubimendi faces uncertain Arsenal future

The former Real Sociedad midfielder has struggled to establish himself in Arteta’s preferred starting lineup this season. He has not started a single Premier League or Champions League fixture, with his only two starts coming in the Carabao Cup, where Arsenal have already been eliminated.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, alongside Mikel Merino’s return from injury and Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence in midfield, has further complicated his situation.

Arteta currently favours a midfield combination featuring Declan Rice, Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard. All three have established themselves as important members of the team, leaving Zubimendi struggling to secure regular opportunities.

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Zubimendi could consider Arsenal departure

Arsenal paid around €70 million to sign the 27-year-old from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, and he remains under contract until 2030.

Arteta is reportedly reluctant to sanction his departure, particularly given the importance of maintaining squad depth while competing for major trophies. However, the midfielder will also want to protect his place in the Spanish national team.

A temporary departure was discussed towards the end of the previous transfer window, and a January loan move could resurface.

Zubimendi needs regular playing time to stay sharp, and Arsenal will have to consider his ambitions when deciding his future.