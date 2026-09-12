Real Madrid ready to pay €70m for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January

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Mikel Arteta applauds the fans as Arsenal beat Napoli
Mikel Arteta applauds the fans as Arsenal beat Napoli (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and the Spanish giants now know the price they would need to pay to bring him back to Spain.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last summer and quickly established himself as an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, his position has become less secure following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes, while his limited involvement towards the end of last season has raised questions about his long-term future in north London.

Martin Zubimendi attracts Real Madrid interest

According to a report from Sport, Real Madrid could try again to sign the Spain international in the January transfer window if his situation at Arsenal does not improve.

The midfielder was previously on Madrid’s radar before choosing to move to the Premier League, and the Spanish giants have continued to admire his qualities. His ability to control the tempo of matches and operate effectively in a deeper midfield role makes him an attractive option for the club.

Arsenal would reportedly demand around €70 million (£60m) to sanction his departure, allowing the Gunners to recoup what they invested in the midfielder.

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Zubimendi faces Arsenal decision

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will actually make an offer in January. Much could depend on how frequently Zubimendi features for Arsenal over the coming months.

The midfielder is understood to be keen on playing regularly, and he could consider his options if his role remains limited. Arsenal, meanwhile, may be reluctant to lose a quality player mid-season.

A lot could therefore change before January, but Real Madrid’s renewed interest could give Zubimendi an important decision to make over the coming months.

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