Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been urged to consider signing Martin Zubimendi, as the midfielder’s situation at Arsenal has drawn attention in Spain.

The Spanish international joined the Gunners to strengthen their midfield, but questions about his lack of regular playing time have prompted suggestions that a return to Spain is worth exploring.

According to Defensa Central, Cadena SER presenter Dani Garrido believes Real Madrid should explore signing the former Real Sociedad star, especially given concerns about his role in north London.

Real Madrid urged to consider Zubimendi move

Garrido questioned Arsenal’s apparent reluctance to give Zubimendi consistent opportunities and believes the situation could open the door for the Spanish giants.

“Having Zubimendi, for example, in London where he doesn’t play at all, absolutely nothing, zero minutes, and when he does play they put him at full-back… if I were Madrid, I’d ask the price,” he said. “Real Madrid should ask the price for Zubimendi because he doesn’t play at all at Arsenal and when they use him, they play him at full-back. He’s a perfect option for Mourinho.”

The presenter also described Zubimendi as a suitable option for Jose Mourinho, suggesting the midfielder could be an attractive addition if an opportunity to secure his services emerges.

Arsenal might not sell Zubimendi

Zubimendi built his reputation at Real Sociedad as a technically gifted midfielder who can control possession, dictate tempo, and provide defensive cover. Those qualities could make him an appealing option for Real Madrid if they decide to strengthen their midfield options.

However, Arsenal may be reluctant to sanction his departure after bringing him to the Premier League. The Gunners recruited the midfielder to improve their squad, and his long-term prospects at the Emirates Stadium could depend on how his role develops.

Real Madrid would also need to establish whether Arsenal are willing to entertain offers before considering a potential approach. Garrido’s comments do not confirm that negotiations are underway, but they highlight the growing discussion in Spain about the midfielder’s future.

For now, Zubimendi’s situation remains one to monitor. If his opportunities at Arsenal continue to draw criticism, speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid could gain further momentum.