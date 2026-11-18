Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move.

The Spanish midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta this season, raising questions about his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report from AS, Arsenal have placed a valuation of €70 million (£58m) on the 27-year-old, who is now considering leaving in search of more regular first-team opportunities.

Martin Zubimendi attracts interest from European giants

The former Real Sociedad midfielder has fallen behind Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arteta’s midfield pecking order, largely restricting him to cup appearances.

Despite his limited involvement, Zubimendi remains highly regarded across Europe, and his availability could represent an attractive opportunity for several elite clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea have already been approached by intermediaries about a possible transfer, although the Blues are currently considered more likely to initiate formal negotiations. The Reds have admired the Spanish international for some time but are prioritising other midfield targets, including Alex Scott and Lamine Camara.

Real Madrid are another potential destination, with Xabi Alonso previously identifying Zubimendi as a player he would like to work with. Los Blancos have maintained their interest as they continue looking for a long-term midfield solution following Toni Kroos’ departure.

Arsenal could sanction Zubimendi’s January departure

Zubimendi has publicly expressed his desire to remain in north London, but he is understood to be increasingly open to leaving to secure consistent playing time.

Arsenal’s confidence in Rice, Odegaard and other midfield options could make his departure easier to accommodate. The Gunners also have important contract renewals to address, with several established players expected to commit their futures to the club.

A January exit is therefore becoming a realistic possibility.