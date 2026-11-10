Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso (Photos: Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly confident they could secure a deal for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi during the January transfer window, with the Blues keen to strengthen their midfield options.

According to a report from The Independent, Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring the Spanish international, alongside Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as his position at the Emirates Stadium has become less secure.

The 27-year-old initially established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s midfield after his £60 million arrival from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025. However, the situation has changed considerably following Arsenal’s decision to bring in Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Chelsea could secure Martin Zubimendi transfer

Arteta now has several options available in central midfield, with Declan Rice and Guimaraes becoming his preferred partnership in recent matches. Myles Lewis-Skelly is also competing for a place, which could make it difficult for Zubimendi to secure regular playing time.

Chelsea could look to take advantage of the situation, particularly after struggling to reinforce their midfield during the previous transfer window. The Spaniard would bring considerable technical quality, composure and defensive intelligence to Xabi Alonso’s side.

His ability to dictate possession and protect the back four could make him an excellent addition to the Premier League outfit.

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What next for Martin Zubimendi?

Arsenal are unlikely to sanction his departure without receiving a substantial transfer fee. The Gunners would reportedly want to recover at least the £60m they invested in the midfielder.

Nevertheless, his reduced importance under Arteta could make an exit increasingly realistic, especially if suitable replacements are available.

Chelsea will face competition from both Madrid clubs, but their interest could become concrete in January. Much will depend on Arsenal’s willingness to negotiate and whether Zubimendi considers a fresh challenge elsewhere.