Transfer saga takes new twist: Arsenal believe forward wants to join, possible swap deal discussed

Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Endrick celebrate (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Endrick and could get the opportunity to sign him in a swap deal that would see Martin Zubimendi move to Real Madrid.

The Gunners have long been linked with Endrick and it seems they continue to work on establishing if he’s available this January.

Meanwhile, intermediaries are floating the idea of Arsenal using Zubimendi as part of any potential deal to bring the Brazilian forward to the Emirates Stadium, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal are said to be confident that Endrick wants to join, and Zubimendi’s situation could make things interesting, with the Spain international surely not happy with his current situation after falling out of favour in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Real Madrid were known to have been keen on Zubimendi during his Real Sociedad days, and if he’s not going to get regular opportunities at Arsenal then now could be their time to snap him up.

Should Arsenal go through with Endrick and Zubimendi swap?

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about this potential swap deal, with Endrick looking like he could be a useful addition in a problem position for Arteta’s squad.

However, even if AFC need more options up front, they could arguably aim higher than Endrick, with the 20-year-old struggling to establish himself at the Bernabeu, whilst remaining inexperienced at the very highest level.

It could also be valuable to have Zubimendi around as a backup for the rest of the season, as Arteta’s side will likely have a lot of games to play, and will know all too well just how much injuries can derail a campaign.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For now, it seems that Bruno Guimaraes and Myles Lewis-Skelly are ahead in the pecking order to partner Declan Rice, but there’ll surely be opportunities for Zubimendi at some point.

While there could be an avenue for this deal, we wouldn’t treat it as certain or even that likely for the moment.