(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has given Liverpool and Ronald Araujo the green light to work out a permanent move following the end of his season-long loan spell at Anfield.

Speaking to Catalan radio station 3cat, Deco confirmed that Barcelona are completely open to sanctioning a permanent exit for the 27-year-old Uruguay international next summer, praising how smoothly he has revived his career on Merseyside since arriving in August.

Deco opens door for Liverpool to sign Ronald Araujo permanently

However, while Liverpool hold a £47 million option to buy, Deco revealed that simply triggering the fee with Barcelona will not be enough.

The Reds must also reach a personal agreement with Araujo, who took a wage cut to secure his summer loan.

He said (quotes via The Mirror)

“And for us, the most important thing, above all else, is to see a player who has recovered, who is happy, and who is in a positive dynamic in his sporting career. “If everything goes down that path, Ronald is doing well, he’s happy, and he decides to stay there, because they also have to negotiate with him. It’s no longer just a matter of paying the clause and it works out well for us. “We’ll be happy for several reasons: because things worked out, because Ronald is happy, because it went well for us – he helped us during his time at Barca. “And on top of that he continued his sporting career seamlessly… of course, if the money comes in, that wouldn’t be bad either, so we’ll see. “Sometimes the dynamic isn’t the best, yet we still want someone to succeed when the time comes – and of course, if the money comes in, that wouldn’t be bad either, so we’ll see. “He has a date to execute the option, as we have had when we bring in loaned players. Then you can try to negotiate, you can work, it will depend on our moment, on the player, some things now.”

Araujo has been incredible for Liverpool since arriving on loan

Deco’s glowing praise is backed up by Araújo’s immediate impact in the Premier League.

Adapting seamlessly to English football’s physical intensity under Andoni Iraola, the Uruguayan has already made 15 appearances across all competitions, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist in the UEFA Champions League while helping Liverpool win 10 of those outings.

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Operating mainly as a right-back, Araujo has been a colossus defensively.

Across his 10 Premier League appearances, he has racked up 40 clearances, 49 duels won (61.3%), and 30 aerial duels won (66.7%), ranking in the 96th percentile among Premier League center-backs for both aerials and total duels won.

He has instantly won over the fans with his passion and aggression, traits that Liverpool fans absolutely love.

With his leadership, recovery pace, and dominant physical presence proving vital, triggering that £47 million clause looks increasingly like a bargain for Liverpool.