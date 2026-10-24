Liverpool increasingly convinced by defender after instant Premier League impact

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to turn Ronald Araujo’s loan move into a permanent transfer if the defender maintains his excellent start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan during the summer, with Liverpool securing an option worth around €55million (£46m-£47m).

Araujo has since adapted quickly to the Premier League and, despite being naturally a centre-back, has become an important solution at right-back.

Permanent transfer is increasingly likely for Araujo

According to Marca, Liverpool are willing to activate Araujo’s purchase option if his performances remain at their current level.

That stance fits with other recent reporting. Football Insider previously reported that Liverpool intend to wait until later in the season before making a final decision, but that the club would be willing to sign him permanently if he continues performing strongly.

Araujo has already made 10 appearances for Liverpool and established himself as first-choice right-back despite preferring to operate centrally.

His impact has also earned praise from Andoni Iraola. Speaking in September, the Liverpool head coach said:

“I like his spirit. I’m very happy for him.” Iraola also praised Araujo’s versatility, physical robustness and willingness to play wherever required.

£46m is starting to look like sensible business for Liverpool

Liverpool’s biggest dilemma is not Araujo’s ability. He has already demonstrated that he can handle the physical demands of English football while offering defensive security, aerial strength and positional flexibility.

The real issue is age and value. Araujo turns 28 in March, so committing close to £47m would go against Liverpool’s traditional preference for younger players with significant resale potential. His wages would also make the overall package expensive.

However, proven quality should not be underestimated.

Liverpool already know he fits Iraola’s system, is comfortable in the dressing room and can perform in multiple defensive roles.

That substantially reduces the risk associated with a major transfer.

If Araujo continues playing at this level, Liverpool may eventually decide that paying £46m for a defender already proven at Anfield is safer than spending similar money searching for an unknown replacement.

Liverpool optimistic of agreement with rising star as negotiations enter key phase