Andoni Iraola talking with Liverpool's goalkeeping coach (Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has spoken out on making his transfer to Liverpool permanent after his loan spell this season.

The Uruguay international has started brightly with the Reds, instantly settling in well to life in the Premier League and becoming a key player under Andoni Iraola.

Still, it seems Araujo has not yet decided if he’ll be staying at Liverpool beyond the end of this season, as he insists it still depends on a number of factors and decisions made by different people.

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That’s what Araujo told the Athletic in an interview, as they also state that Liverpool have the option to sign him for €55m.

Ronald Araujo on his Liverpool future

When asked if he’d like to stay at Anfield, the 27-year-old responded: “I think it’s still very early to talk about that. I try to take each day as it comes, enjoy myself and do what I like doing best.

“There’s still a long way to go (in his loan) and it doesn’t depend on just one person; it depends on a lot of people. So we have to wait and, when the time comes, make whatever decision needs to be made.”

It seems Araujo isn’t ruling out staying with Liverpool, but one imagines he doesn’t want to commit too hard to anything right now, as there’s always a chance Barca will want him back.

In many ways, it’s a little hard to understand why Barcelona let Araujo go, as he’s shown himself to be a really solid and reliable defensive performer for Liverpool.

LFC fans would surely be delighted if he joined permanently, though of course it could also be unwise for the club to make that decision now in case his form dips as the season goes on.