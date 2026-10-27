Romano backtrack opens door for £47m Liverpool transfer next summer

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have found a transfer success in Ronald Araujo, and the talk is already about how they can make his deal permanent.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo right at the end of the transfer window on a loan move from Barcelona.

It was seen as a bit of a panic move, and plenty of pundits and supporters turned their nose up at it. But his impact in the early part of the season has been better than anyone expected, and all the talk now is about whether the club can sign him permanently.

Barcelona prepare to negotiate with Liverpool over impressive defender

Back in the summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisted that there was no purchase option in the loan deal. However, he’s since claimed that he “misspoke”, and that there is indeed an option set at €55m.

Barcelona don’t want Araujo – there’s a reason they allowed him out on loan. But seeing how well he’s doing in the Premier League, they’re hardly going to let him go cheap.

Manager Andoni Iraola praised the defender’s efforts in an impressive 2-0 win over Brighton at the weekend.

“It helps a lot [to have Ronald]. I think we all enjoyed watching Ronald fighting. I think he’s very good in the duels,” the Basque said.

“Even the first goal, I think he wins two duels in a row, he arrives at the byline and after, it’s not an assist, but it’s worth an assist. And defensively, I think he’s been really, really really good.”

Let the talks begin – Barca must be rubbing their hands together.