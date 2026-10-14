Video: Liverpool summer signings both net first Reds goals in space of 2 minutes

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Liverpool players celebrate vs LASK
Liverpool players celebrate vs LASK (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool have quickly gone 2-0 up against LASK thanks to goals from Ronald Araujo and Bradley Barcola in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The Reds lost to Manchester City at the weekend so needed a response tonight, and so far it’s going well for Andoni Iraola’s side as two of the club’s summer signings make an impact.

Araujo rose up high to head in a corner in the 22nd minute, with the defender on loan from Barcelona doing well to connect with Kostas Tsimikas’ cross…

Just two minutes later, Barcola also netted his first Liverpool goal with an instinctive finish after good play by Rio Ngumoha…

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Barcola has now also added a second, with Liverpool racing into a 3-0 lead before half time.

See below as we’re finally seeing the impact LFC fans wanted from the France international, who was a big-money signing from Paris Saint-Germain…

Liverpool fans will also be delighted to see Florian Wirtz involved in the second goal for Barcola, with the Germany international in poor form recently, but linking up well with the other expensive signing in the Reds’ front three.

More Stories Bradley Barcola Ronald Araujo

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