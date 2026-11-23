(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola wasn’t happy with his own performance in his team’s 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday, despite claiming a tremendous assist.

A surging run by the France international helped to set up the Reds’ third goal of the evening, dispatched by Rio Ngumoha in the 66th minute, although there was also a sense of frustration for the summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old missed no fewer than three ‘big chances’ yesterday, including one shot that he scuffed badly at 2-0 early in the second half, and he admitted to being disappointed with his efforts on an otherwise perfect day for the Merseysiders.

Barcola unhappy with his own performance for Liverpool

After the match, Barcola admitted that he felt he ought to have at least a couple of goals on Sunday, with the Liverpool winger yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.

He told Canal+ (via Get French Football News): “I am unsatisfied with my match. I know that I can do a lot better and I know my abilities. I come out of it with an assist, [but] I could have scored three or four goals.”

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Barcola still contributing despite lacking goals

There were distinct pluses and minuses to Barcola’s performance against Man United on Sunday – the assist to set up Ngumoha was sublime, surging past Lisandro Martinez with ease – but he can frustrate at times with his erratic finishing.

There were two chances in the second half that he ought to have at the very least gotten on target, and ideally scored, although he was unfortunate with one attempt that Martinez did well to get back and block.

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle summed it up neatly when he described the Frenchman’s display as ‘maddening’, writing of how ‘moments of promise were ruined by strange decision-making and poor touches’ until his ‘brilliant pace and awareness’ to create the third goal.

Astonishingly, Barcola’s three goals for the Reds so far all came in that Champions League hat-trick against LASK, although four assists in five Premier League games since then show that he’s contributing plentifully to the Merseysiders’ attack.

So long as he keeps getting in positions to score, he’ll always have a strong chance of getting off the mark domestically, and that might just cause the dam to burst and the Frenchman to then embark on a rich vein of goalscoring form.

Yes, he ought to have netted at least once yesterday, but with continued persistence and greater refinement, it’s only a matter of time before the goals start to flow for him.