(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to hold a strong interest in teenage Borussia Monchengladbach sensation Wael Mohya, and the youngster could reportedly be tempted by the prospect of a move to Anfield.

It was less than 18 months ago that the Reds spent big on a German playmaker in Florian Wirtz, who’s now growing into a crucial figure in Andoni Iraola’s side following a difficult first season in England, and the Merseyside club are now being linked with one of his highly-rated compatriots.

Mohya could be tempted by Liverpool move

German football reporter Christian Falk has indicated to CF Bayern Insider that Liverpool have a genuine interest in the 17-year-old and could be an ‘attractive destination’ for the player, given the club’s reputation for developing young talents.

It’s claimed that Mohya ‘could be tempted’ by a potential move to Anfield if the Reds were to come forward with a ‘concrete offer’, although persuading the Bundesliga struggles to sell their precocious starlet could be difficult.

Monchengladbach are adamant that the youngster won’t be sold in the January transfer window and ‘are in no rush to do business with any interested parties’, with Die Fohlen determined to hand onto him despite being rooted to the bottom of the table domestically.

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Klopp has shown that he rates Mohya highly

Even with his club enduring a dismal season, Mohya has performed well enough to earn a first senior call-up for Germany during this month’s international window, with Jurgen Klopp selecting him in his squad for the UEFA Nations League games against Serbia and Netherlands.

The 17-year-old didn’t play in either match, but that recognition from the ex-Liverpool manager speaks volumes for the ceiling of a player who Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder dubbed ‘a really wonderful kid’ and ‘a fantastic talent’.

The teenager has already scored eight times in 31 senior games for his club, with three goals in 12 matches so far this term, a more than respectable return for such a young player in a struggling team.

A scout report by Tactical Football Analysis has pinpointed Mohya as a dynamic playmaker who excels in finding space between defensive lines, and an ambidexterity which enables him to turn on a sixpence and glide past opposition defenders.

The presence of Wirtz and Szoboszlai at Liverpool means that the Gladbach starlet would likely have a backup role at first if he were to join the Reds in 2027, but he certainly seems to be a hugely exciting talent with a very bright future ahead of him.

If Klopp rates him sufficiently to call him into the senior Germany squad, that’ll surely resonate with Kopites who worship their former manager and place high stock in his opinions.