(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz was instrumental in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolishing of Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, delivering a creative masterclass that spoiled Mauricio Pochettino’s debut in the visitors’ dugout.

Wirtz’s playmaking clinic against United saw him accomplish a remarkable creative benchmark at an astonishing pace.

Florian Wirtz achieves remarkable feat that Kevin De Bruyne managed just three times

The German international arrived at Anfield with a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders, and his recent displays suggest he is beginning to fulfil those expectations.

According to football analyst Josh Williams, Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne created nine or more shots in a single Premier League match on three occasions during his Manchester City career.

Wirtz has reportedly reached that benchmark twice in just five weeks.

De Bruyne created nine shots or more in a single PL game three times in 10 years at Man City. Wirtz has done it twice in the past five weeks. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) November 22, 2026

Even more impressively, Wirtz’s tally of 10 chances created from open play against United is the highest recorded by any player in a single Premier League fixture since David Silva registered 11 for Manchester City against West Bromwich Albion in March 2015.

Prior to Wirtz’s arrival, Sadio Mane (vs. Burnley in January 2021) was the only Liverpool player to create nine chances in a league outing since Opta records began in 2003.

Wirtz’s incredible performance vs Man United

After Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card tilted the contest, Wirtz systematically dismantled United’s defence.

Following Dominik Szoboszlai’s 10th-minute opener, the 23-year-old German international doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 13th minute with an acrobatic mid-air volley before setting up Victor Munoz’s 82nd-minute strike.

Beyond his 1 goal and 1 assist, the underlying numbers from his 90-minute display, which earned a 9.8 match rating on WhoScored, underline his total dominance.

Florian Wirtz’s stats vs Manchester United:

76 touches

37 final third passes

10 chances created

7x possession won

5 touches in opp. box

3 duels won

2 shots

1 goal

1 assist

Florian Wirtz's last four games for club and country: ???? vs. Crystal Palace

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???? vs. Man Utd His game by numbers vs. Man Utd: 76 touches

37 final third passes

10 chances created

7x possession won

5 touches in opp. box

3 duels won

2… https://t.co/0l7BzZBKhd — Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2026

With head coach Andoni Iraola hailing Wirtz’s vision in behind, the German playmaker is rapidly establishing himself as the Premier League’s premier creative force.