David Moyes has led Everton back to winning ways (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly exploring a move for Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the January transfer window as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

The Belgian international has emerged as a surprise target for the Merseyside club, with his uncertain situation in Italy potentially opening the door to a return to the Premier League.

According to a Sport Witness report, Everton have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives to see whether a January transfer is feasible.

Kevin De Bruyne could be available for Everton

The experienced playmaker enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Manchester City, registering 108 goals and 177 assists in 422 appearances before leaving the club as a free agent in 2025.

However, his subsequent move to Napoli has not worked out as expected. The 35-year-old has struggled to find consistent form in Italy, and fitness issues have also limited his availability.

He managed five goals and four assists in 21 appearances last season and has contributed four goals and two assists in 15 matches this term.

His current situation could encourage Everton to explore bringing him back to English football.

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Everton face major obstacle in De Bruyne pursuit

De Bruyne’s experience and technical ability could make him an excellent addition to Moyes’ midfield, particularly given his outstanding Premier League record.

However, convincing Napoli to sanction his departure could prove difficult. The midfielder remains under contract until 2027, with the Italian club also holding an option to extend his stay by another year.

Napoli could therefore demand a transfer fee before considering his departure mid-campaign.

Everton would need to negotiate favourable terms to complete the deal, but the opportunity to sign a player of De Bruyne’s calibre could be difficult to ignore.