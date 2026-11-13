Video: Mauricio Pochettino can't hold back tears just hours after Man United move made official

Mauricio Pochettino during his time with the USMNT (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino was visibly emotional as he struggled to hold back the tears in a press conference with the US Men’s National Team today.

Earlier this morning, Pochettino was officially announced as Manchester United’s new manager, following yesterday’s sacking of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd have confirmed the Argentine’s appointment on their official site, but he still has one final game in charge of the USA before making the move to Old Trafford.

Pochettino clearly didn’t find it easy to walk away from his current job, as you can see as he faced the press in the video clip below…

? Mauricio Pochettino couldn't hold back the tears as he addressed his decision to leave the USMNT for Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/5c7FYop42j — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 13, 2026

Pochettino clearly enjoyed his time with US Soccer and in many ways it also shows just how hard it is to say no to a big name like United, even if they’re not the force they once were.

Mauricio Pochettino on difficult decision to leave USMNT

Journalist Ben Jacobs has further quotes from Pochettino in today’s press conference as he discussed his imminent departure from his role with the USMNT.

“It’s difficult to talk now. I’m an very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision, but in another part we are professional and we are trying to make our dreams come true. I didn’t prepare any speech. I am just speaking from the heart,” Pochettino said.

?? Mauricio Pochettino on leaving the USMNT. "It's difficult to talk now. I'm an very emotional guy. It's a very sad decision, but in another part we are professional and we are trying to make our dreams come true. I didn't prepare any speech. I am just speaking from the heart." pic.twitter.com/atzENqFjBz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 13, 2026

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Pochettino did well with the USA, and it will be tough for them to replace him, though talkSPORT have linked them with an ambitious move for another big name in the form of former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola left Man City at the end of last season and one imagines he’ll want to take a break from football, but international management does not involve as much day-to-day work, so might suit the Spanish tactician well.

Meanwhile, here’s why Pochettino can thrive at United…