Official: Manchester United confirm Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United is a done deal (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Manchester United have officially confirmed an agreement to hire Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager to replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick’s sacking was announced yesterday, and now Man Utd have provided a further update by confirming that Pochettino will be their new manager with immediate effect.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager is leaving his role as head coach of the United States Men’s National Team to take over at Old Trafford, and the club praised him in their official statement.

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players,” United said on their website.

“Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

“During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

“In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023.”

Why Mauricio Pochettino looks ideal for Manchester United

Pochettino’s work at Spurs really stands out in his career so far, where he managed to make the club more competitive than they’ve ever been in the modern era.

The 54-year-old also achieved that without requiring huge amounts of money to spend, instead working with top young talents and helping them develop into superstars, most notably Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can now have better luck at turning things around for MUFC after a bit of a dismal recent period.

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Carrick started well as interim manager, but perhaps lacked the experience to take on such a challenging job permanently.

That shouldn’t be a problem with Pochettino, who has managed at the very highest level consistently for more than a decade now.

Read more here for the signing Pochettino needs to get his United project off to the perfect start!

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