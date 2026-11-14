Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman adds yet another record to his remarkable CV

Max Dowman with Arsenal and England Under-21s (Photo by Lewis Storey, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman has added another record to his long list of achievements already in his career.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder looks like a phenomenal talent, and Sam Dean of the Telegraph has pointed out that he’s just made history yet again.

See below for the full list of Dowman’s records, with the teenager having already become Arsenal’s youngest ever appearance maker, scorer, as well as the youngest ever Premier League title winner. He can now add youngest ever England Under-21 player to that list after his debut yesterday…

By playing for England’s u21s tonight, Max Dowman has added a new record to his CV. He is now the youngest: ??Champions League player

??Premier League goal scorer

??Premier League starter

??Premier League winner

??Arsenal scorer

??Arsenal starter

??Arsenal u18 player

??Arsenal… — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 13, 2026

Dowman had already broken similar records at youth level for England, becoming their youngest ever player and scorer at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Despite still only being 16, it seems clear that Dowman is already too good for that level, hence his early step up to the Under-21s. Given his fairly regular appearances already for the Arsenal first-team, it’s also surely not too long before he earns his first senior England cap.

Just how good can Max Dowman be?

Dowman has looked like a huge prospect for some time now, and in 2026 we’ve started to see a lot more of him showing what he can do at the highest level.

Arsenal clearly already trust him, with Dowman notably brought on as a substitute in a tight game against Everton last season and immediately changing the game with his quality.

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The youngster put in a dangerous cross that led to the opening goal for Viktor Gyokeres, and he then scored a memorable second goal himself to secure an important 2-0 win.

Dowman also scored a brace in a Carabao Cup game against Ipswich Town earlier this season, making it three goals in 18 senior appearances for the Gunners before his 17th birthday.

After such a superb start to his career, the world is surely Dowman’s oyster, though we’ve also seen plenty of wonderkids who started brightly but failed to live up to their potential.