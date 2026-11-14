Juan Miranda in action for Bologna (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly pursuing a transfer move for Bologna left-back Juan Miranda, with an initial approach made.

The Magpies are keen on the Spain international and are said to have been in touch to enquire about his situation, according to Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Miranda started his career at Barcelona, and has done well to get back on track since failing to make it there, performing well for Real Betis before also shining as a key player for Bologna in Serie A.

It could be that the 26-year-old’s next step will be to challenge himself in the Premier League, with Newcastle clearly big admirers of his.

Still, Tuttosport’s report also mentions interest from Juventus, so that could be a formidable rival for the Magpies to overcome in a January transfer window battle.

Juan Miranda could be a useful signing at left-back for Newcastle

Interestingly, Newcastle already have Lewis Hall at left-back, so an enquiry about Miranda perhaps suggests they’re concerned about needing to replace the talented young Englishman before long.

It’s been widely reported by iNews and others that Hall is a target for Manchester United, and has been since the summer.

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Even though the 22-year-old recently signed a new contract at St James’ Park, it could be tricky for them to keep hold of him for much longer, and Miranda looks like he could be a good replacement.

If NUFC do manage to beat Juve to the signing of Miranda this January, it will be interesting to see what that means for Hall’s future.

Newcastle fans probably won’t be too optimistic about their chances of keeping Hall, having already seen so many big names leave the club during the summer.

Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona, Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham, and Bruno Guimaraes was snapped up by Arsenal in a hugely challenging transfer window, so a top talent like Hall could be the next to move on.