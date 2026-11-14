Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray celebrates with his teammate Lucas Torreira (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly both keen on a potential January transfer window swoop for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The Brazil international has shone during his time with Galatasaray, and also has experience of English football, having previously had a spell at Norwich City between 2022 and 2024.

Now it looks like both Newcastle and Villa are stepping up their interest in Sara, with Galatasaray possibly softening their stance over a sale, according to a report from Turkish Football.

Sara is a key player for Galatasaray, so it makes sense that his club wouldn’t be keen on letting him go, but Turkish Football’s report has suggested his asking price looks to have dropped slightly from €40m to €30m.

Should Gabriel Sara join Newcastle United or Aston Villa?

Sara could have a big decision to make this January if both Newcastle and Villa target him, though as things stand it would surely be more advisable to move to Villa Park than St James’ Park.

Unai Emery’s side continue to impress and have generally been on more of an upward trajectory in recent times, whereas Newcastle have struggled to find the same consistency.

The Magpies have had a couple of seasons in the Champions League, but they’ve made a poor start to this season so seem unlikely to be on track to qualify for Europe again.

Both clubs had difficult summers in which key players were poached by bigger clubs, so Sara could be particularly useful to help Newcastle replace Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks ahead, but the 27-year-old might not have that much longer to decide his future.

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