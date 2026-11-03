Gabriel Sara in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara as several European clubs prepare to compete for his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball News, the Brazilian international has attracted interest from multiple clubs, with Napoli and Roma also monitoring his situation. Galatasaray could consider selling the midfielder if they meet their financial demands.

Gabriel Sara attracts Premier League interest

The 27-year-old has become an important member of Galatasaray’s midfield since joining from Norwich City in 2024. His technical ability, creativity and contribution in the final third have made him an attractive proposition for several European clubs.

Sara has enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2026/27 campaign, registering two goals and five assists in 13 appearances across competitions. His impressive performances have strengthened his reputation and attracted attention from clubs looking to improve their midfield options.

Newcastle and Everton are particularly keen on securing his services, with both Premier League clubs reportedly prepared to invest around £25-30 million to bring him to England.

Newcastle could benefit from adding another creative presence in midfield, while Everton are also looking to improve their options in that department. Sara’s previous experience in English football with Norwich City could help him adapt quickly to the demands of the Premier League.

Galatasaray demand €40m for Sara

However, convincing Galatasaray to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Turkish giants are reluctant to lose an influential player and reportedly value him at approximately €40 million.

They could nevertheless be willing to negotiate a deal worth around €35 million if an interested club presents a suitable offer.

Napoli and Roma are also monitoring developments, increasing the competition for his signature.

With several clubs interested in the Brazilian midfielder, Galatasaray could face a difficult decision in January. Newcastle and Everton may need to improve their financial proposals if they want to secure his services.