Leeds manager Daniel Farke waves to supporters (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara as Daniel Farke looks to address his side’s lack of creativity ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Whites have identified the Brazilian international as a potential midfield addition, keen to improve their attacking quality in the second half of the season.

Gabriel Sara could be an ideal midfield addition

The 27-year-old has established himself as an important player for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants from Norwich City in 2024.

Sara has enjoyed an encouraging start to the current campaign, registering two goals and four assists in ten appearances across competitions. His technical ability, creativity and vision could make him an attractive option for Leeds as they look to improve their final-third performance.

The Yorkshire outfit have struggled to convert promising attacking situations into goals, with a lack of imagination and quality in the final pass proving costly in recent weeks.

Sara could help address those concerns. Having previously spent two seasons in English football with Norwich, he would also require less time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

The midfielder is understood to be keen to experience top-flight football in England, making a move to Elland Road an appealing proposition.

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Leeds face competition for Sara’s signature

However, convincing Galatasaray to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian remains under contract until 2029, which puts the Turkish champions in a strong negotiating position.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace have also explored signing him, with Leeds previously making enquiries during the summer transfer window.

The Whites are also considering Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni and Lyon’s Pavel Sulc as alternative creative options.

Nevertheless, Sara remains an attractive target for Farke. Leeds could benefit greatly from his creativity and attacking contributions, but they will need to beat rival clubs to secure his signature in January.