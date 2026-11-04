(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a major setback in their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid reportedly determined to keep the England international beyond the January transfer window.

The former Liverpool defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at the Spanish club, raising questions about his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to a report from Football Insider, Real Madrid have no intention of selling the 28-year-old despite growing speculation about a possible return to Anfield.

Real Madrid determined to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has shown glimpses of his quality since leaving Liverpool in 2025, but he has struggled to reproduce the performances that made him one of Europe’s most creative defenders.

Manager Jose Mourinho has preferred Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries at right-back on several occasions this season, restricting the Englishman’s opportunities.

However, Mourinho is reportedly keen to retain the defender and believes he can still play an important role in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold is also determined to establish himself at the Spanish club after a difficult start to his career in Madrid. His recent return to the starting lineup against Racing Santander could give him a chance to build momentum.

This development will make it considerably harder for Liverpool to secure his signature in January.

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Liverpool could face disappointment in Alexander-Arnold pursuit

The Reds have been linked with a reunion as they look to strengthen their right-back options. Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to convince, while Conor Bradley is recovering from a serious knee injury.

However, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has questioned whether bringing Alexander-Arnold back would be the right decision, suggesting that another disappointing spell could damage his legacy at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will revisit the possibility next summer, but for now, a January reunion looks unlikely.