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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has delivered a surprising verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential return to Anfield, admitting that he is unsure whether re-signing the defender would be the right decision for Andoni Iraola’s squad.

The former Liverpool captain believes Alexander-Arnold possesses the quality to improve the Reds, but has questioned whether bringing him back would benefit the current group following his controversial departure to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a sensational return to Merseyside after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabéu.

However, Gerrard believes the circumstances surrounding the England international’s departure could complicate any potential reunion.

Steven Gerrard gives honest verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool return

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Gerrard was asked directly whether he would welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Liverpool.

The former Reds captain admitted that he would personally support the move, pointing towards the defender’s exceptional ability and achievements at Anfield.

However, he also acknowledged that the manner of Alexander-Arnold’s departure remains a sensitive subject.

“Ability and talent-wise, the success he’s had, I would say yes. But the ending and that still being a bit raw. I would, yes, myself personally, so I won’t sit on the fence because that’s poor from me.

“Do I think it’s the right thing for this group, this manager and where Liverpool are right now? I’m unsure. Does he make Liverpool’s team and squad better? Ability and talent-wise, 100 per cent. I’m just not sure it’s right for the group right now.”

"I would yes!" ? Steven Gerrard on whether he’d take Trent Alexander-Arnold back at Liverpool. Watch the latest Overlap Daily episode at 4pm on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts ??? pic.twitter.com/GC1W5EfnMx — Overlap Daily (@ThatsFootballTV) November 2, 2026

While he remains convinced of Alexander-Arnold’s footballing ability, he is less certain about the impact his return could have on the current dressing room.

The former captain’s assessment is particularly notable given his close association with Liverpool and his understanding of the expectations surrounding players at Anfield.

Trent linked with shock Liverpool return after controversial exit

Alexander-Arnold’s future has become a subject of growing speculation following his move to Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old left Liverpool after spending his entire senior career at Anfield, having progressed through the club’s academy to become one of its most influential players.

His departure proved controversial among Liverpool supporters, particularly given the manner of his exit that left a sour taste among the fanbase.

However, the England international has struggled to secure a regular starting position in Madrid.

Having found himself down the pecking order in Madrid, rumors have intensified of a potential early exit and that Liverpool could explore an ambitious move to bring the England international back home.

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity, passing range and ability to dictate play from right-back would undoubtedly offer improve Liverpool’s right side, specially given that they currently do not have a top-class right-back.

Ronald Araujo has done a remarkable job filling in as a right-back since joining the club on loan from Barcelona but his strongest position remains a centre-back.

And despite Gerrard’s claims, him returning may not have an impact on the dressing room as many players who played with him during his time at the club will likely welcome him back.

That said, the supporters may not be as forgiving, with many on social media already against the idea of bringing him back regardless of the quality he brings.