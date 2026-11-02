Romano addresses speculation linking Alexander-Arnold to romantic Liverpool return

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have not held talks about bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield, with Fabrizio Romano making it clear that neither the defender nor Real Madrid are currently planning a January separation.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult spell in Spain and has struggled to reproduce the influence he had at Liverpool.

Injury problems affected his first season at the Bernabéu, while he is now competing with Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries for minutes under José Mourinho.

Romano dismisses Alexander-Arnold return talk

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano directly addressed the growing speculation surrounding a potential Liverpool reunion.

He said: “The reality, guys, behind the scenes is quite different.

“First of all, let me clarify links between Trent and Liverpool for a potential comeback are completely out of mark in the sense that Liverpool never started any kind of concrete or serious conversation to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the club. First point.

“Second point. In general, about Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to the Premier League or leaving Real Madrid in any case – that’s not something that Trent is planning for the January transfer window or Real Madrid either.

“So, at the moment, Trent and Real Madrid plan to continue together at least, at least until the end of the season.

“And in reality, the feeling from both sides is that they want to continue together for the long term.”

Romano’s update strongly contradicts recent suggestions that Liverpool could be positioning themselves to re-sign their former academy star.

A related CaughtOffside report also stated that Alexander-Arnold remains focused on proving himself in Madrid rather than immediately seeking an escape route.

Liverpool reunion talk for Alexander-Arnold is premature

The links are easy to understand. Alexander-Arnold spent almost his entire career at Liverpool before moving to Madrid, and his passing range and creativity remain qualities the Reds could use.

But there is a major difference between an emotional reunion making sense on paper and Liverpool actually working on a deal.

Romano’s information suggests there is currently no serious movement whatsoever.

That also makes sense from Alexander-Arnold’s perspective. Leaving after such a short period would effectively mean admitting his Real Madrid move had failed, something he is unlikely to do while he still believes he can win Mourinho’s trust.

Liverpool have also developed other options on the right side of defence, meaning any return would need to make tactical and financial sense rather than simply appeal to nostalgia.

For now, Alexander-Arnold appears determined to stay and fight.

Unless his playing time remains limited deep into 2027, talk of a Liverpool comeback looks more like speculation than an active transfer possibility.

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