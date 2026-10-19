Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola reacts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield as the defender grows increasingly frustrated by his limited playing time at Real Madrid.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Reds are among several clubs monitoring the England international, whose future at the Spanish giants has become uncertain following a difficult start to the campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to Liverpool

The 28-year-old left Liverpool in 2025 to join Real Madrid, ending his long association with the Merseyside club. However, his move to Spain hasn’t gone according to plan, with injuries and competition for places limiting his opportunities.

Alexander-Arnold has made just three starts this season and was substituted at half-time during Madrid’s recent encounter with Villarreal. Using Federico Valverde at right-back against Sevilla has further highlighted the uncertainty around his role under manager Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool could benefit from bringing back a player who understands the club’s system and possesses exceptional passing ability. His creativity, crossing, and ability to influence games from deep would add an attacking dimension the Reds have struggled to replace since his departure.

However, Liverpool are not the only club monitoring the situation. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on developments, while Bayern Munich could consider a move for the versatile defender.

Real Madrid could consider offers for Alexander-Arnold

Despite his frustrations, Alexander-Arnold remains happy in Madrid and is determined to fight for his place. Real Madrid are also reluctant to force him out, though the club could consider a reasonable offer if his situation doesn’t improve.

His substantial salary could complicate negotiations, while Liverpool would need to decide whether a reunion makes financial and sporting sense.

For now, the Reds are monitoring developments rather than pushing for an immediate agreement. With several major clubs interested, Alexander-Arnold’s future could become one of the biggest transfer stories ahead of the summer window.