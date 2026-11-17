Trent Alexander-Arnold gestures during a game for Real Madrid (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly open to offers for England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid rumoured interest from his former club Liverpool.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Alexander-Arnold since his move to the Bernabeu last season, and it seems his time in Spain could end up being relatively short-lived.

That’s according to a report from Sky Germany, though they’ve played down links with Bayern Munich and the 28-year-old, so it could be that he’ll be heading back to English football.

Chelsea have been linked with Alexander-Arnold by Simon Phillips, and though there’s also been talk of Liverpool re-signing him, Fabrizio Romano has played that story down on his YouTube channel.

Could we see Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the Premier League?

Alexander-Arnold was a world class performer for many years at Liverpool, rising up from their academy to become one of the most important members of those hugely successful Jurgen Klopp teams.

The England international would surely be seen as an exciting market opportunity even if things haven’t quite gone to plan for him in Madrid, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

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Chelsea could surely do with a top class right-back as an upgrade on the injury-prone Reece James, while Malo Gusto also seems to have fallen down the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would perhaps have mixed feelings about bringing Alexander-Arnold back after he ran down his contract before leaving for Real on the cheap.

Still, that’s the nature of football and he’s surely good enough to get a second chance at Anfield if that’s what all parties decide they want.