West Ham manager Scott Parker applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly keen on a potential January transfer window move for Manchester United left-back Harry Amass.

The highly-rated 19-year-old is expected to be available this winter after also going out on loan a couple of times before, so this looks like a realistic and good transfer market opportunity for West Ham.

The Hammers recently changed manager after a disappointing start to the season in the Championship, with Scott Parker brought in to help the club climb up the table.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, West Ham will be hoping to get back to the top flight as soon as possible, but they’re currently 9th in the Championship, a point off the playoffs.

Harry Amass signing could be useful for West Ham

Amass could be a good addition to Parker’s squad and help West Ham pick up points to perhaps even put them in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

The talented young defender is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, so that could mean they’re open to the right offers this January to avoid losing him for free next summer.

That’s surely an opportunity WHUFC need to be looking at right now, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown tipping the move as one to watch.

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“Harry Amass is a very good footballer, and they rate him highly at Man United,” Brown told Football Insider.