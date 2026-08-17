Man United have taken a decision on the future of left-back Harry Amass

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to make another significant academy decision, with highly rated left-back Harry Amass potentially leaving Old Trafford permanently before the transfer window closes.



The 19-year-old has long been considered one of United’s most promising young defenders and already has senior experience, but regular first-team opportunities remain difficult to guarantee.

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After loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City last season, United now appear ready to cash in rather than arrange another straightforward temporary move.

Man United could sell Amass for £7m

According to the Daily Mail, Man United are stepping up efforts to generate money from academy sales, with Amass potentially available for around £7 million plus add-ons.

The latest information suggests a permanent departure is increasingly likely.

The Sun reports that Norwich remain interested in bringing Amass back to Carrow Road, but United would want at least an obligation to buy if another loan arrangement is discussed.

Amass impressed during the first half of last season at Sheffield Wednesday before moving to Norwich in January.

His time with the Canaries was unfortunately disrupted by a hamstring injury suffered shortly after his arrival.

Should United go ahead with the sale?

There is financial logic behind United’s strategy. Academy sales can provide valuable transfer income, and Amass needs consistent senior football rather than another season sitting behind more experienced players.

But £7m feels relatively modest for a 19-year-old left-back who has already played Premier League football.

United have experienced this problem before with young defenders leaving cheaply and increasing substantially in value elsewhere. That should make the club particularly careful about sacrificing long-term potential for a relatively small immediate return.

A sale could still make sense if United include a buy-back clause or substantial sell-on percentage.

That would allow Amass to develop elsewhere while protecting United if he eventually becomes a top Premier League defender.

Norwich’s interest provides a realistic route, but United should not rush simply because they want to raise funds.

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