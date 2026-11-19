(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Monza striker Gustavo Varela as they consider strengthening their attacking options, with the Portuguese youngster emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football.

The Reds are looking to improve their attacking depth, and the 21-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his impressive performances in Serie A this season.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Liverpool have been sending scouts to monitor Varela’s performances weekly. The forward has made an excellent start to his career in Italy, registering nine goals and an assist in his first ten league appearances.

His remarkable goalscoring form has attracted interest from several clubs, with Tottenham, Brentford and Sunderland also enquiring about his availability. Italian giants Juventus and Napoli are also monitoring the situation.

Gustavo Varela could be an exciting addition for Liverpool

The Merseyside outfit have struggled to produce consistent attacking numbers this season, and bringing in another goalscorer could help address that concern.

Alexander Isak remains an important figure in their forward line, while Hugo Ekitike is another option when fully fit. However, Liverpool could benefit from more competition in the final third, particularly if they want to challenge for major honours.

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Varela could cost around €40 million

Varela’s age, potential and impressive performances make him an attractive long-term investment. Monza reportedly value the youngster at around €40 million, although his valuation could increase considerably if he maintains his current trajectory.

Liverpool will face competition for his signature, and Benfica also retain certain contractual protections following his departure.

The Reds will need to assess whether he can consistently reproduce his remarkable goalscoring form, but his development in Italy has certainly made him a player worth monitoring ahead of future transfer windows.