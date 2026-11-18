Tottenham are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly made an enquiry for AC Monza striker Gustavo Varela, who has attracted interest from several European heavyweights following his remarkable start to the 2026/27 season.

According to transfer insider Matteo Moretto, Spurs have requested information about the 21-year-old Portuguese forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham enquire about Gustavo Varela

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel, Moretto revealed that Monza would demand at least €35 million to consider selling Varela midway through the campaign.

Tottenham reportedly possess the financial resources to meet the Italian club’s valuation and satisfy the player’s salary expectations.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the striker, while Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona and several other clubs have been linked with his signature.

Any potential deal could also be complicated by Benfica’s involvement.

The Portuguese giants reportedly retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Varela to Monza for €2.5 million in July. They also hold matching rights, giving them them five days to match another accepted offer.

Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in Gustavo Varela

Tottenham are not alone in tracking the rapid rise of the Portugal international.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea have also registered strong interest in Varela as both clubs evaluate long-term attacking reinforcements.

Alongside Premier League clubs, which also include Brighton and Manchester United, several other European giants are monitoring his situation, including Juventus, Napoli and Barcelona.

Gustavo Varela has scored 11 goals in 11 appearances for Monza

Acquired from Benfica for just €2.5 million in July 2026, Varela has taken Italian football by storm in his debut campaign.

The 21-year-old currently leads the 2026/27 Serie A scoring charts with 9 goals and 1 assist in just 10 league appearances, adding two further strikes in his sole Coppa Italia outing to bring his tally to 11 goals in 11 matches across all competitions.

Even more impressive is his clinical efficiency, converting 9 league goals from just 28 shots (averaging a goal every 3.11 attempts), form that recently earned him his maiden senior call-up to Portugal’s Nations League squad.

For Tottenham, Varela’s finishing ability could make him an attractive option as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options.