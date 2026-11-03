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Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AC Monza striker Gustavo Varela after his impressive Serie A performances have attracted attention from several European clubs.

According to a report from Fussball News, the three Premier League clubs have been monitoring the 21-year-old Portuguese forward, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young goalscorers in Italian football.

Gustavo Varela attracts interest from Premier League giants

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable start to life at Monza since arriving from Benfica in July 2026. He has already scored nine goals in his first nine Serie A appearances, establishing himself as one of the competition’s most productive attackers.

Chelsea and Arsenal are particularly keen on the youngster, with both clubs having reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action on multiple occasions. Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his development as they consider potential attacking reinforcements.

Varela’s goalscoring ability, movement inside the penalty area and physical development have impressed talent spotters. His ability to find space in dangerous areas could make him an attractive addition for clubs looking to invest in a promising young striker.

Chelsea could benefit from adding another centre-forward to their attacking department, while Arsenal are also looking to maintain greater competition for places in the final third. Tottenham, meanwhile, could view the Portuguese prospect as a long-term investment.

Monza demand €20m for Varela

However, convincing Monza to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian club have secured his services until 2030 and are under no immediate pressure to sell.

According to the report, Monza would demand at least €20 million to consider a transfer, with Benfica also entitled to 20% of any future sale.

A January departure is currently not expected, meaning interested clubs could have to wait until the summer.

With Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all monitoring his progress, Varela could become an intriguing transfer target in the coming windows.