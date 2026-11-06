Jamie Gittens greeting Chelsea's fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens is reportedly back on the agenda at AS Roma ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has struggled for playing time since arriving at Stamford Bridge last season, and it seemed there was a genuine possibility of him leaving in the recent summer transfer window.

Roma were notably linked with Gittens by Sky Sports, though that report stated that Chelsea were not keen to let him go at that time.

Now, however, it seems the Serie A giants are planning an active January, with Gittens again one of their top targets, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The England Under-21 international is not the only player Roma are considering, with Real Madrid’s Endrick another talented young attacker on their radar.

Should Chelsea let Jamie Gittens go?

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed with how things have panned out for Gittens so far, as he’s looked a long way from the player he showed himself to be at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens is still young enough that he could turn his career around, so the best option might well be for the Blues to let him go out on loan for a while to get more playing time and regain some sharpness and confidence.

CFC might also feel they want Gittens to stay for the time being to give Xabi Alonso the squad depth he needs, but there’s already so much in the way of competition for places in this squad.

Other top players like Estevao Willian have also struggled to get regular minutes so far this season, so that doesn’t bode well for Gittens’ chances, and it makes sense that his is a situation Roma are continuing to explore.