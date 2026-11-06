(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing an offer to sign River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran ahead of the January transfer window, as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad.

According to a report from El Transigente, the Premier League club is considering a bid worth $10–15 million for the 22-year-old Argentine goalkeeper. Villa are keen to secure his services, although River Plate have yet to reveal whether they would be willing to negotiate his departure.

Santiago Beltran attracts Aston Villa interest

Beltran has established himself as an exciting young prospect at River Plate since earning promotion to the senior squad in early 2025. He was initially seen as a potential successor to experienced goalkeeper Franco Armani and impressed with his performances.

The Argentine has made 45 appearances for the South American giants, conceding 36 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets. Although some inconsistent performances have attracted criticism, his potential has not gone unnoticed, with several European clubs monitoring his progress.

Villa could provide him with an excellent opportunity to continue his development in European football.

Beltran’s future at River Plate remains uncertain

Villa have already made changes to their goalkeeping department following Emiliano Martinez’s departure during the summer. They subsequently brought in Japanese international Zion Suzuki, who is expected to remain their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Emery is seemingly interested in adding another promising option between the posts. Beltran could offer valuable competition for Suzuki while providing the Birmingham outfit with a long-term investment.

River Plate, however, could make negotiations difficult for the Premier League side. The Argentine club are reportedly working on a contract extension that could increase the goalkeeper’s release clause to $100 million.

Such a development would significantly strengthen River Plate’s negotiating position and make a January transfer considerably more complicated.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will follow through with their proposed offer and whether River Plate will entertain negotiations for their highly rated goalkeeper.