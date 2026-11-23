(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been tipped for a shock mid-table Premier League finish by Opta’s Supercomputer, despite an impressive tactical turnaround under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite Tottenham’s recent resurgence on the pitch, Opta’s Supercomputer does not expect the Lilywhites to come anywhere close to securing Champions League qualification this season.

Running thousands of season simulations based on underlying metrics and early-campaign results, the data analysis platform predicts that Tottenham will end the 2026/27 campaign down in 11th place, finishing with an expected total of just 51.29 points.

Even more discouragingly for North London supporters, Opta hands De Zerbi’s side a mere 6.95 per cent probability of cracking the top four and returning to Europe’s premier club competition.

Those figures make for surprising reading given Tottenham’s recent performances, with Spurs currently sitting just six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Premier League 2026/27: Opta Predicted Table Pos Club Current Pred. Pts UCL % Title % Relegation % 1 Arsenal 1 81.24 98.76% 76.72% 0.00% 2 Manchester City 3 68.07 73.59% 9.67% 0.00% 3 Brighton 2 66.70 69.31% 7.19% 0.03% 4 Liverpool 4 64.66 58.49% 4.05% 0.04% 5 Bournemouth 5 59.02 29.55% 1.27% 0.60% 6 Leeds United 6 54.91 14.85% 0.23% 1.51% 7 Everton 7 53.96 12.43% 0.25% 2.38% 8 Chelsea 8 53.60 10.22% 0.16% 2.35% 9 Aston Villa 12 53.36 10.68% 0.15% 2.86% 10 Brentford 10 51.87 8.29% 0.15% 4.41% 11 Tottenham Hotspur 9 51.29 6.95% 0.10% 4.59% 12 Newcastle United 13 48.36 3.03% 0.04% 9.61% 13 Hull City 11 43.63 0.70% 0.01% 22.47% 14 Fulham 15 43.45 0.81% 0.00% 23.88% 15 Nottingham Forest 17 43.46 0.83% 0.00% 24.46% 16 Manchester United 19 43.39 0.57% 0.01% 24.49% 17 Coventry City 14 41.56 0.43% 0.00% 33.86% 18 Sunderland 18 40.45 0.23% 0.00% 39.38% 19 Ipswich Town 16 40.36 0.27% 0.00% 39.70% 20 Crystal Palace 20 36.08 0.01% 0.00% 63.38% Source:Opta Analyst Supercomputer



Spurs just six points behind 4th place and picking up momentum

However, data models rarely capture the human momentum of a squad clicking into gear and there are plenty of reasons to believe the Supercomputer has underestimated De Zerbi’s side.

After enduring early problems, Tottenham have now won four of their last five Premier League matches, defeating Coventry City (3-1), Chelsea (2-0), Crystal Palace (2-0), and Ipswich Town (2-0).

Also Read: ‘I don’t think I’ll stay’: De Zerbi delivers unexpected message on managerial future

That run has taken Spurs up to 9th in the table on 15 points, leaving them just six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with over two-thirds of the season still remaining.

With Antonín Kinský keeping four clean sheets in his last five outings and exciting young talents like 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett flourishing in De Zerbi’s fluid attacking system, Tottenham are starting to look like a top six side again and could defy Opta’s projections and mount a genuine charge for a top-six finish.